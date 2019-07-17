President Iohannis congratulates Ursula von der Leyen for election as President of European Commission

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday for her election as President of the European Commission.

"I congratulate Ms. Ursula von der Leyen for her election as President of the European Commission. I look forward to a close cooperation for a stronger Europe," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.The European Parliament validated on Tuesday with 383 votes in favor, 22 abstentions and 327 votes against, the nomination of Ursula von der Leyen for the European Commission's presidency.She is set to take office on November 1, 2019, and will succeed Luxembourgish Jean-Claude Juncker, one-term head of the European Union's executive.Ursula von der Leyen becomes the first woman to lead the European Commission.