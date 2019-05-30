President Iohannis convenes parties to consultations to decide how to put into practice referendum outcome

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he has convened the political parties for consultations next week to decide how to implement the outcome of the May 26 referendum.

"I am very glad to announce that 6.5 million Romanians answered " Yes" to the two questions. Now we have to decide how to put into practice what the people decided by referendum. (...) I have decided to convene the parliamentary parties to consultations on this matter," Iohannis said.

The president said the political parties were summoned to consult next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.