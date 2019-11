President Iohannis: Early polls are a good solution, it's too early to speak of a date

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that early polls are "a good solution," but it's too early now to speak of an actual date.

"Early polls are a good solution and a desirable one. But it's too early now to speak of a date. The political parties are reorganising, at this point and we need to have patience for things to settle down. I will resume talks with the political parties and then I will decide to what extent early polls could be organised sooner," stated President Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace.