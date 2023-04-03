President Iohannis: Enhanced presence of NATO in the Black Sea is necessary

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that an enhanced presence of NATO in the Black Sea is necessary, "which calls for the inclusion of the issue of this area in all relevant processes for strengthening the security of the Euro-Atlantic area."

"The Black Sea is now, more than ever, of strategic importance. This is why, we argue that an enhanced presence of NATO in the Black Sea is necessary, which calls for the inclusion of the Black Sea issue in all the relevant processes for the strengthening of the security of the Euro-Atlantic space," the head of state said after the meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He thanked the federal chancellor for the support granted to strengthening the Eastern Flank, for the air policing mission in our country's air space in 2022, as well as for the presence in the NATO structures of Romania.

"We hope to develop this cooperation in order to strengthen in a significant manner the allied deterrence and defence posture against the more complex challenges," Iohannis stated.

The head of state showed that the relations between Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany have a genuine strategic nature and the discussions with the German official were aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation at all levels, especially in the current context marked by multiple challenges and overlapping crises.

"Germany is not only the most important trade partner of Romania and the second investor in the Romanian economy, but also a trustworthy ally, which contributes to ensuring security in the region," Iohannis stated.

He indicated that in the forefront of talks, there was the security situation determined by Russia's war against Ukraine, context in which he presented the multidimensional support granted to Ukraine, in various areas.

"It is crucial that these efforts continue, as long as it's necessary, both on behalf of the European Union and the member states," Iohannis said.

The discussions between the two officials were also aimed at the possibilities to increase Romania's and Germany's support for the eastern partners, both at the EU and NATO level, especially for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

"I particularly underscored that it's paramount to substantially support the stability and resilience of the Republic of Moldova in front of the security challenges it is facing, including at energy level," Iohannis stated.

Within the talks, a topic of discussion was the enlargement of the EU.

"Romania and Germany further endorse this process based on own merits. The Western Balkans remain an essential priority of the Union. I have reiterated Romania's main support for the European future of the states in the Western Balkans, including through the supply of expertise in critical areas and for ensuring a stable and safer environment in the region. We also share a common vision regarding the strategic valences of the expansion toward East of the Union. I highlighted the support which Romania grants to the advancement of the European course of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine," Iohannis showed.

The head of state extended an invitation to the German side for a high level attendance at the Three Seas Initiative, but also at the Business Forum organized on the sidelines of the summit, which is to take place on 6 September.