President Iohannis files Constitutional challenge to Judicial Organization Law No. 304/2004

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Friday to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a challenge to Judicial Organization Law No. 304/2004, the Presidential Administration said in a release.
