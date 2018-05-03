stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis files Constitutional challenge to Judicial Organization Law No. 304/2004

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inqaum Klaus Iohannis masina

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Friday to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a challenge to Judicial Organization Law No. 304/2004, the Presidential Administration said in a release.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×