President Iohannis files constitutionality objection over bill on Court of Auditors

Klaus Iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday filed a constitutionality objection over a bill amending and supplementing Law 94/1992 on the Court of Auditors. 


He says Parliament forwarded the bill to him for promulgation on July 11. 

He mentions that the bill amends and supplements a series of provisions constituting the general framework for the organisation and operation of the Court of Auditors, namely the general framework for organising and carrying out activities specific to the exercise of control of the formation and use of the finance resources of the government and the public sector. 

Iohannis argues that the bill was passed in violation of the principle of bicameralism.

