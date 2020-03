President Iohannis: I called the Minister of Finance and the PM for a discussion tomorrow

President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he called the Prime Minister-interim Ludovic Orban and the Minister of Finance Florin Cituy for a discussion on Wednesday, in the context of the economic effects of the coronavirus.

"I have already called the Minister of Finance and the PM for a discussion tomorrow, at. 11.00 am, said the head of the state at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday, after the videoconference he had with the heads of state and government from the EU member states on the topic of the measures that need to be taken to best manage the COVID-19 situation.