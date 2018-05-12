stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: I get impression we are sinking in pit of anti-Europeanism, dilettantism

presidency.ro
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis maintained the importance of Romanians' civic attitude to "bring back the Gov't down to earth", adding that he often feels Romania is sinking in a pit of populism and dilettantism.


"I suspect people have taken to the streets because they are dissatisfied and my message to them is a clear one: the civic attitude is important to bring back this Gov't down to earth. (...) I often get the impression that we are sinking in a pit of anti-Europeanism, of dilettantism, of populism from which we will have a hard time getting out," the President said in a statement granted to the press during his visit to Blaj.

Asked whether he has discussed with premier Viorica Dancila about a possible resignation on behalf of the latter, he replied that this has not occurred but the premier would better "do as told."

"We haven't discussed these issues and I think she would better do as told," he stated.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×