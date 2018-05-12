President Iohannis: I get impression we are sinking in pit of anti-Europeanism, dilettantism

President Klaus Iohannis maintained the importance of Romanians' civic attitude to "bring back the Gov't down to earth", adding that he often feels Romania is sinking in a pit of populism and dilettantism.

"I suspect people have taken to the streets because they are dissatisfied and my message to them is a clear one: the civic attitude is important to bring back this Gov't down to earth. (...) I often get the impression that we are sinking in a pit of anti-Europeanism, of dilettantism, of populism from which we will have a hard time getting out," the President said in a statement granted to the press during his visit to Blaj.Asked whether he has discussed with premier Viorica Dancila about a possible resignation on behalf of the latter, he replied that this has not occurred but the premier would better "do as told.""We haven't discussed these issues and I think she would better do as told," he stated.