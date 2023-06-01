President Iohannis: If we, the Europeans, fail in helping Ukraine and Moldova, it means we lost.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday told a press conference held during the second summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in the Republic of Moldova, that if the European states fail to help Ukraine and Moldova, it means that they lost, told Agerpres.

"If we, the Europeans, fail to help Ukraine and Moldova, it means that we lost. It is as simple as that. But this is not the only reason why we help Ukraine and Moldova. We do it because it is right, because in our opinion they are part of the democratic Europe, they are part of our community and here we can already realize the added value of this European format and that is why I emphasized in the opening, the democratic European states - because there is someone else, but it is not democratic and it was not invited - Moldova and Ukraine, which belong with us. And with regard to the NATO summit, of course, the options that are possible will be discussed, but we need to see if a so-called road map or a calendar will be useful or not, or if they would rather trigger some unwanted reactions from the other side. (... ) We will make a decision until the summit. (...) What it's important right now is that Ukraine feels that we give it some guarantees that we will continue to help it until it wins, the same as we need to convince the Ukrainians that after the NATO Summit we will consider that they are with us and we are with them. The same is valid, obviously, for Moldova as well," said the head of state.

Klaus Iohannis participated, on Thursday, together with European leaders from 47 countries, in the Summit of the European Political Community, an event organized at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca village, Anenii Noi district, located approximately 35 kilometers from the capital of Moldova, Chisinau.