President Iohannis in favour of identifying best solutions to review Multiannual Financial Framework.

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Thursday and Friday in the meeting of the European Council, which took place in Brussels, context in which he was in favour, among others, of identifying the best solutions to review the Multiannual Financial Framework, following some solid analysis, but also for strengthening the resilience of the pharmaceutical sector, an initiative endorsed by Romania.

The Presidential Administration also informed that the head of state highlighted, in his speech, the robust support which Romania granted so far to Ukraine and pleaded for further substantial support at European level for this state on all levels - financial, economic, military, humanitarian.

President Iohannis showed that, as a neighbor country which contributes to the sustainable alternatives for the long-term trade and economic development of Ukraine, Romania will play an active role in reconstruction. In this context, he brought to mind our country's participation in the latest Conference in London dedicated to this topic.

The head of state also informed about Romania hosting, on 6 and 7 September, the Three Seas Initiative Summit, pointing out that the strategic projects developed under this aegis will be able to contribute to improving Ukraine's connectivity with the EU.

In terms of Ukraine's and the Republic of Moldova's accession to the EU, "President Klaus Iohannis thanked the European Commission and President Ursula von der Leyen for the constant, substantial support granted to the Republic of Moldova and referred to the relevance of capitalizing on the current window of opportunity through the irreversible anchoring of the Republic of Moldova and its citizens on the European path. In respect to the enlargement process, Romania's president evoked the general positive image regarding the progresses registered by both Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and indicated that these results are impressive, especially taking into account the difficult context and the multiple challenges both partners are confronted with," the Presidential Administration conveyed.

Iohannis welcomed the full achievement of some of the recommendations of the European Commission regarding the reform process, such as the progresses recorded in other areas. He voiced confidence that new progresses will be achieved by both the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine until the reports which the EC is to make.

Klaus Iohannis also underscored that the Russian Federation will continue to be the main source of instability and the most important direct threat to European security, this being a reason more to further support Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and to continue the strengthening of the Eastern Flank of NATO.

The European Council tackled, at Romania's request, the challenges generated by the cross-sectorial and cross-border crises, aggravated by climate change and the developing security environment in Europe and at global level, and highlighted the importance of developing resilience in strategic areas through an horizontal approach of all crises in regard to preparations and response mechanisms in the area of civic protection, the same source mentions.

"Romania's president showed that the dramatic developments in Ukraine, as well as the growing challenges posed by climate change, are pressing arguments to renew our reflection on joint EU action for crisis preparedness and response, including through the essential instrument of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, as a follow-up to the European Council Conclusions on this matter of December 2021," the Presidential Administration also showed.

Iohannis thanked the nine member states - Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Estonia, France, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, Slovakia - who have joined the letter he has initiated to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the need to further strengthen this dimension.

President Iohannis presented the action paths identified by Romania to support this reflection, namely the development of a medium and long term strategic approach to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the increase of institutional capacity at EU level, further development of the European preparedness and response capacities in case of emergencies, as well as strengthening the role of national civil protection and crisis management authorities, this topic proposed by the head of state having been included in the European Council Conclusions, the source indicated.

The president also referred to strengthening resilience of the pharmaceutical sector, an initiative supported by Romania, emphasizing the need for urgent measures in order to ensure the production of critical medicines in Europe and to make supply chains more resilient.

The head of state welcomed the adoption of the first European economic security strategy, a much-needed strategic concept, and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the EC and the High Representative in this regard, showing that the document presented represents a good basis for further discussions at the EU Council level.

Iohannis also pleaded for continuing the dialogue with the US on the topic of th effects of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) over European economy and underscored that the EU-the US partnership is essential for simulating the Union's capacities in the industrial sectors of strategic importance. He thanked the EC president for the efforts put in drafting and presenting the proposals to review the Multiannual Financial Framework in a record time, mentioning that, at a first assessment, the proposal manages to find a balance between adjusting the budget to new priorities and developments, while preserving the overall structure of the year and the predictability of financial flows.

President Iohannis also referred to the two major novelties in the revised budget - the new Ukraine Facility and the revision of the Sovereign Wealth Fund/STEP, indicating the need for a thorough technical analysis within the EU Council on these proposals.

In terms of security and defence, Klaus Iohannis stressed the need to continue the efforts to develop the European technological and industrial base in the defence sector, including through adequate funding and the creation and modernization of production lines in Central and Eastern Europe, while insisting on strengthening cooperation with NATO.

On the issue of migration, the head of state praised the progress made in implementing the conclusions of the European Council of 9 February, which Romania has pro-actively contributed to, including through the implementation of a pilot-project at the border with Serbia.

The head of state also welcomed the recent agreement of the ministers for Home Affairs on some important legislative cases of the Pact on Migration and Asylum, reiterating the constructive approach which Romania has taken in this process.

He voiced confidence in the sustained efforts of the EC and the future Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU in defining and implementing sustainable migration solutions at European level.

According to the Presidential Administration, Romania's President expressed support for the recalibration of the EU relations with China, including the role which the new European strategy for economic security can play in this process and highlighted the importance of EU unity in this regard.

President Iohannis welcomed the opportunity represented by the EU-CELAC Summit (Heads of State and Government of the European Union - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) to relaunch the partnership with the states in the region and pointed out the importance of assuming an ambitious approach in the negotiations for the preparation of the meeting, particularly on topics regarding the democratic standards and Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Referring to Tunisia, Iohannis emphasized the importance of continuing the EU's comprehensive political engagement with this key partner, including from a migration management perspective.

Moreover, he underlined the need to relaunch the Belgrade - Pristina dialogue on sustainable coordinates.