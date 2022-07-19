President Iohannis, Irish Minister Coveney discuss economic cooperation, current security situation

Romanian-Irish relations are at an excellent level, and the two countries act as partners, pursuing common goals on the European and international agenda, President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace on the occasion of his meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, who is on an official visit to Bucharest, the Presidential Administration informs.

"The two officials stressed the importance of stepping up political dialogue, including in the current security context, and boosting bilateral economic cooperation by increasing investments and trade exchanges. The sides highlighted the positive role played in the bilateral relationship by the well-integrated Romanian community in Ireland, which makes a substantial contribution to the Irish economic and social life," the cited release goes on to read.

President Iohannis and Minister Coveney exchanged views on the security situation and developments related to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, highlighting the two countries' support for Ukraine on multiple levels.

Talks also approached ways to support the Republic of Moldova, with President Klaus Iohannis welcoming the involvement of EU member states in providing assistance to the EU candidate, and appreciating the fact that Minister Coveney will next travel to Chisinau to discuss with the authorities of this country the best ways of cooperation and support in the current difficult context.

The President of Romania also welcomed the Intergovernmental Conferences with Northern Macedonia and Albania held in Brussels on Tuesday, which give a new impetus to the enlargement process and add to the recent decisions to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status.

Also in the context of the Brexit deal, the two officials discussed the situation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, including following the publication by the British government of a legislative proposal providing for the unilateral amendment thereof, with President Klaus Iohannis expressing support for identifying solutions that comply with the Agreement on the withdrawal of the UK from the EU. AGERPRES