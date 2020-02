President Klaus Iohannis has convened the parliamentary parties and formations on Wednesday for consultations after accepting the resignation of Ludovic Orban from Prime Minister-designate office.

"I will convene consultations with the parliamentary parties, which are to begin tomorrow at 16:00hrs and conclude at 20:00hrs," the head of state announced at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He showed that Ludovic Orban remains his first option as Prime Minister.