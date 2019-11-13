President Iohannis, meetings with ministers on topics related to Gov't agenda, each area of activity (sources)

President Klaus Iohannis has started a series of consultations with ministers, alongside Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, on topics related to the governmental agenda and each area of activity.

According to some political sources, several meetings are scheduled to take place on Wednesday with Transport Minister Lucian Bode, Economy Minister Virgil Popescu, Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros and Finance Minister Florin Citu.In the next days, discussions are scheduled to take place with other ministers of the Orban Cabinet.The quoted sources showed that on Tuesday evening, discussions were carried out with Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu.