President Iohannis meets Spanish, Iranian, Japanese, Macedonian and Tunisian ambassadors

President Iohannis on Thursday welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the ambassadors of the Spanish Kingdom, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Tunisia, on the occasion of the presentation of the letters of credence.

At the meeting with the Spanish Ambassador, Manuel Larotcha Parada, the head of state voiced confidence with respect to the continuation of the positive dynamics of the privileged bilateral relations, the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain.

In his turn, the Spanish Ambassador conveyed his country's special appreciation for the Strategic Partnership, the very good cooperation under the EU and NATO, as well as for the strategic role played by Romania in the region and on the Eastern flank of the Alliance.

Manuel Larotcha Parada voiced his country's support for Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of next year and praised the Romanian community in Spain, which is very well integrated and brings a substantial contribution to the Spanish economy, says the release.

The two officials also had an exchange of opinions with respect to the completion of the Brexit agreement, between the EU and the United Kingdom.

At the meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Morteza Aboutalebi, President Iohannis evoked the traditional relation of collaboration between the two countries, with the Iranian official voicing his wish to further strengthen it in various fields of activity, especially the economic one.

During the talk with Japanese Ambassador Hitoshi Noda, the Romanian President voiced his appreciation for the active political dialogue in the recent time between Romania and Japan, and the possibilities of cooperation in a wide range of fields of interest.

In this respect, the head of state underscored the importance of the visit early this year of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to our country, which proved the good quality of the bilateral relations existing between Romania and Japan, on which occasion they agreed to upgrade the relations between the two countries at the level of a Strategic Partnership.

President Iohannis also voiced confidence that the positive trend of the bilateral relations between the two countries will be maintained on a multitude of fields of interests, such as defence, economy and culture.

Ambassador Hitoshi Noda congratulated Romania on the occasion of the celebration of the Greater Union Centennial, and also for holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of next year, appreciating that it will contribute in a positive manner to both the development of the relations between Japan and Romania and the ones between Japan and the EU.

On the occasion of the meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Macedonia Gabriel Atanasov, the head of the state highlighted the interest in the consolidation of the bilateral relations, including at economic level.

Moreover, President Klaus Iohannis reiterated Romania's support for Macedonia's accession to the European Union, including in view of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU, as well as under NATO.

The Macedonian Ambassador thanked Romania for its constant support to the European and Euroatlantic aspirations of his country, as well as for the wish to work intensely for the development of bilateral relations, including in the economic field.

At the meeting with the Tunisian Ambassador, Raja Jhinaoui Ben Ali, the two officials remarked the symbolism of the year 2018, which marks the 55th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Republic of Tunisia and appreciated the positive evolution of the bilateral relations between the two countries, while also remarking the need for strengthening cooperation in fields of mutual interest such as education and cultural, as well as the economic field.

President Klaus Iohannis wished each ambassador success in their missions, while also assuring them of the entire support of the Romanian authorities in this respect.

AGERPRES .