President Iohannis, NATO's Stoltenberg to visit Mihail Kogalniceanu base on Friday

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis, together with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, will visit the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, according to the Presidential Administration.

Iohannis and Stoltenberg will have one-on-one and official talks, meet the soldiers deployed at the base, and then hold a joint news conference.

The first components of military equipment of the US detachment that will be called Task Force (TF) Cougar arrived at the Mihail Kogalniceanu on Wednesday.

TF Cougar will be made up mainly of 2nd Squadron / 2nd Cavalry Regiment soldiers, who will use Stryker armoured personnel carriers, and additional troops of other specialties from the regiment's battalions (artillery, engineering, support).

The US Department of Defence announced last week that 1,000 US forces would be repositioned from Germany to Romania.