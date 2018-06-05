President Iohannis notifies CCR on ANCOM law

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Wednesday to the Constitutional Court of Romania a notification of unconstitutionality on the Law on the approval of GEO no. 33/2017 for the amendment and addition of Art. 11 of GEO no. 22/2009 on the establishment of the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), informs the Presidential Administration.

The head of state alleges that some provisions of this law, which refer to the appointment and dismissal of ANCOM's management, violate provisions of the Constitution."The Law approving Government Emergency Ordinance No. 33/2017 amending and adding Article 11 of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 22/2009 on the establishment of the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications envisages legislative interventions on the procedure of appointing and dismissing the leadership of this authority," says Iohannis.He brings to mind that the CCR found the constitutionality of the above-mentioned law, and subsequently asked Parliament to review this law."Considering the form resulting from the re-examination by Parliament, different from the one initially promulgated, we consider that some of the provisions of the Law on the approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 33/2017 for the amendment and addition of Article 11 of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 22/2009 on the establishment of the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications contravenes the provisions of Article 21 paragraphs (1) and (2), Article 52, Article 77 paragraph (2) and Article 76 of the Constitution," says Klaus Iohannis.