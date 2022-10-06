President Iohannis on amendments to GEO on energy: MPs expect clarifications from experts

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, in respect to the modification brought to the Government Emergency Ordinance on energy that the MPs expect several clarifications from experts, as well as the European Commission's standpoint regarding the gas price capping proposal.

"It's not about the fact that the coalition MPs don't get along, they get along, however, they still expect some clarifications from experts, technicians, because nobody wants to have an ordinance which, within three weeks, gets modified again and again. Some data is still expected, some approaches, and we are also waiting for the European Commission's standpoint, because if we are talking about the capping of the gas price this is a discussion imposed by the manner in which we tackle this matter. There are technical aspects. There is no political disagreement," the head of state said in Prague, prior to attending the first meeting of the European Political Community, told Agerpres.

The European Commission should come up with a concrete plan in respect to the temporary capping of natural gas price at the EU level, based on which to discuss what to do next, the President stated.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday at the European Parliament that the EU should introduce a temporary capping of the natural gas price, as requested by the majority of member states, until a new index of prices shall be adopted.