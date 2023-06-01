 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis on his way to European Political Community's summit: Moldova is not alone

klaus Iohannis

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis posted on Twitter a photo in which he appears on a plane with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, while they were on their way to the summit of the European Political Community, which will take place in the Republic of Moldova.

"From Bucharest I'm flying to the Republic of Moldova together with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, for an important meeting of the European family united around its values. It is an opportune moment to show that the Republic of Moldova is not alone and that the European Union is with Moldovan citizens in achieving their legitimate European aspirations," the head of state wrote on his social media page.

President Klaus Iohannis is participating, on Thursday, in the second summit of the European Political Community, organized in the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration announced.

There will be 47 heads of state or government, the president of the European Council, the president of the European Commission and the president of the European Parliament participating in the meeting that will take place at the Mimi Castle, Anenii Noi district. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.