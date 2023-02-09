President Iohannis, other European leaders welcome Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, Sweden's PM Ulf Kristersson, Spain's Government President Pedro Sanchez, Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, and Dutch PM Mark Rutte on Thursday welcomed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the European Council, told Agerpres.

"The presence of President Zelenskyy today at EUCO is a sign of our European commitment and strong support for Ukraine and its people. I reiterated multifaceted support, for as long as it takes," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

Iohannis announced on Thursday morning that at the extraordinary meeting of the European Council he will reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine, showing that after the plenary session there will be meetings in a limited format with Zelenskyy.

He added that he will be part of the first group to welcome Zelenskyy, together with other European leaders.