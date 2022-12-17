President Iohannis: Partnership in green energy field, crucial, ambitious agreement, to strengthen European energy security

President Klaus Iohannis said, on Saturday, that the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the Strategic Partnership in the field of energy development and transport is a "crucial", "ambitious" document ', which will make a serious contribution to strengthening European energy security and will contribute to cooperation in the region, told Agerpres.

"Given the current security environment due to the military aggression against Ukraine, we need to cooperate better and show more solidarity to address the current obstacles. This agreement constitutes a framework for long-term cooperation between our countries in a number of of very important fields, firstly, energy production, transport and trading, then the development of new infrastructure, including a submarine cable under the Black Sea, then green hydrogen projects and then efficiency. This is an ambitious agreement that shows that together we can make a serious contribution to strengthening European energy security and it will contribute to a sustainable rise of cooperation in the region," said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He emphasized the importance of green energy.

"The current situation affects us all. The security climate and economic difficulties mean that there is a need for more interconnections, more cooperation at the regional and global level. Our energy cooperation (...) will increase our adaptability in the energy field, but also the number and quality of transport routes. The potential of green energy in the Caspian area, especially in Azerbaijan, is high. There is a need for forward thinking and taking the initiative in this matter in our region," said the head of state.

President Iohannis said that the next stage is the submarine cable from the Black Sea.

"We also want to increase maritime transport links from Constanta to Georgia. These efforts will also boost connectivity with Azerbaijan and further with Central Asia," he added.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciuca, and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, are to sign the Agreement on the Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transport. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is also participating in the event.