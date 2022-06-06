President Iohannis pays a visit to Buzau based model secondary school on Tuesday

President Klaus Iohannis will visit, on Tuesday, the Secondary School no. 11 of eastern Buzau Municipality, in the context of the World Environment Day and the Teacher's Day, announces the Presidential Administration Agerpres reports.

According to the source, Secondary School no. 11 represents a model for other educational institutions in Romania, given that it "combines the quality of education offered to students with specific components of green schools", and "the buildings of the education unit include a series of elements of sustainable school infrastructure".The Presidential Administration mentions that the Report "Education on climate change and the environment in sustainable schools", the green axis of the Educated Romania Project, includes numerous measures for the development of a sustainable infrastructure and school culture.The Presidential Administration's report was in public consultation in the early part of 2022, with its current form to be available on Tuesday on the institution's website, the source said.The Presidential Administration adds that some of the measures of the report are already in the process of implementation, noting, in this regard, that the Green Week was included in the structure of the school year 2022-2023, and calls for projects for investments in energy efficiency in schools have been launched by public institutions.