President Iohannis: People expect a recoil in economy after coronavirus crisis; plan of measures in the making

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Wednesday that "people expect a recoil in economy" after the coronavirus crisis is over, adding that a plan of measures is in the making.

"It's very clear and this is what I have learned from the other European leaders, people expect a recoil in economy after the coronavirus crisis ends. (...) We don't want to waste time and we already have a plan of measures in the making," Iohannis said at the Victoria Palace, where he chairs the first meeting of the Interinstitutional Working Group to assess the economic, financial and budgetary impact on Romania generated by the effects of COVID-19 (GLI-ECOROM).He showed that interim Finance Minister Florin Citu assured him that there would be no issues with payments.