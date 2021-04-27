President Iohannis, PM Citu, DefMin Ciuca participate in ”Alongside Veterans” campaign

President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Florin Citu and Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca have packed Easter gifts for veterans of the Second World War on Tuesday, report agerpres.The three officials participated in the "Alongside Veterans" campaign, organized by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) in partnership with the "Alongside Heroes" association, on the occasion of the National Day of War Veterans.
At the beginning of the event, the president spoke with three veterans and congratulated the organizers.
"Thank you all! I wish you all happy holidays, blessed holidays and much health! Thank you for inviting me!" Iohannis said.
The "Alongside Veterans" campaign kicked off on 23 April and is organized by MApN in partnership with the "Alongside Heroes" association. The campaign will stretch over several days and will deal with distributing gift packages on the occasion of Easter Holidays for all 2,610 war veterans still alive of Romania, as well as for the eight from the Republic of Moldova. Packages will be distributed to war veterans from April 28-30.