President Klaus Iohannis posts message of support after Shinzo Abe's shooting

On Friday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis posted a message of support for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was in critical condition after being shot, strongly condemning the attack.

"Strongly condemn the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. In these very difficult moments, our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and the people of Japan!," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Friday that his predecessor Shinzo Abe was in a grave condition after being shot while giving a speech at an election event in Nara.

According to the media, Abe was shot at in the street by a former member of the Japanese defence forces, with two bullets having hit him.

