President Iohannis: 'Premier Dancila proves once again total ignorance in field of foreign policy'

President Klaus Iohannis believes that, through the statements on the relocation of the Romanian Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila "demonstrates once again her total ignorance in the field of foreign policy," according to a press release of the Presidential Administration sent on Sunday.

"The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, believes that today's statements regarding the move of the Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila once again demonstrates her total ignorance in the field of foreign policy and as regards the making of important decisions of the Romanian State. Out of a desire to claim a decision that does not belong only to the Romanian Government, as she wishes to leave the impression, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila hurries in making public announcements without there being a decision in this respect," the Presidential Administration states.

The quoted source specifies that the decision to move the Embassy of Romania from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will take place only after the conclusion of the analysis that is being currently carried out and only with the approval of all the institutions with responsibilities in the field of foreign policy and national security.

"The final decision belongs to the President of Romania, who is, according to the Constitution, the holder of Romania's foreign policy decisions and a representative of our country at the external level," reads the press release.

At the same time, the Presidential Administration maintains that until now it has not received the analysis that has been repeatedly announced by the Government.

President Klaus Iohannis once again calls on the Government and the Prime Minister to show responsibility in the governing act.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that Romania's Embassy in Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Romania's Government has initiated an assessment process regarding the opportuneness of moving Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem. This is why I am pleased to announce today, to the AIPAC audience, that after the conclusion of the analysis by all the constitutional actors involved in the decision-making process in my country and in full consensus, I, as Romania's Prime Minister and the Government that I lead, will move Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel," she stated on Sunday within the Conference of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), taking place in the US.

AGERPRES .