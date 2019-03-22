 
     
AIPAC
Viorica Dancila

Prime Mister Viorica Dancila announced that Romania's Embassy in Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Romania's Government initiated an assessment process regarding the opportuneness of moving Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem. This is why, I am delighted to announced today, before the AIPAC audience, that after the completion of the analysis by all the constitutional actors involved in the decision-making process of my country and in full consensus, I, as Romania's Prime Minister and the Government that I lead, we'll move Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel," she stated on Sunday within the Conference of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which takes place in the US.

