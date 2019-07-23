President Iohannis promulgates law on early voting and vote by mail for Romanians abroad

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Tuesday the law on early voting and vote by mail for Romanians abroad.

"I have promulgated today, here and now, the law that should allow Romanians from abroad to exercise their right to vote without having to wait for hours in line and without fear that they will not be able to vote until the polls close," the head of state said at the signing ceremony of the National Political Agreement for the consolidation of Romania's European course by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania and the national minorities' parliamentary group.

He specified that the law introduces early voting, allows for the vote by mail and represents "a first step aimed at creating conditions for this right to be exercised by all the citizens in line and in the polling station even after 21:00 hrs."