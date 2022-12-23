President Iohannis promulgates law regulating the tip

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Friday, the decree regarding the promulgation of the Law for the amendment and completion of the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 28/1999 regarding the obligation of economic operators to use electronic fiscal marking machines, through which the tip is set at a maximum of 15pct of the consumption value and is shown on the tax receipt, told Agerpres.

The law regulates the tip, establishing that the level offered will be a maximum of 15pct of the consumption value, it can be paid by card and it will be taxed.

The tip means any amount of money voluntarily offered by the customer, in addition to the value of the goods delivered or the services provided by the economic operators who carry out activities corresponding to NACE codes: 5610 - "Restaurants", 5630 - "Bars and other activities serving drinks."

The provisions of this law enter into force on 1 January 2023.