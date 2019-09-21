President Iohannis: PSD was and continues to be a catastrophe for Romania

President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday participated in the regional gathering of the PNL (National Liberal Party) organisations in South-Western Romania (Oltenia), on which occasion he spoke about his intention to win all the elections, in order to "rebuild" Romania, and criticized the PSD (Social Democratic Party) government, which failed to meet its electoral promises made in 2016 - to build roads, hospitals, schools.

"PSD, for Romania, was and continues to be a catastrophe. (...) In exchange, they succeeded to install their relatives, friends, party members in many, very many public offices. Competent people had to step aside, so that these incompetents, who almost managed to destroy the public systems in Romania, who almost managed to destroy the Romanian democracy, could take their places. (...) But there were still some of us who always opposed them. We used our constitutional instruments and stopped very many of the stupid and impertinent things they planned for Romania," said Iohannis, who said his best success was the May 26 referendum.

Klaus Iohannis also added that the country needs "to rebuild what PSD destroyed," that Romania needs "reconstruction and modernization," in order to become "a normal country."

Participating in the regional gathering of the PNL (National Liberal Party) organisations in South-Western Romania (Oltenia) was also the leader of this party, Ludovic Orban.