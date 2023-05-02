 
     
President Iohannis recalls Romanian ambassadors to Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia

Klaus Iohannis

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed decrees recalling the Romanian ambassadors to Croatia, Lithuania and Latvia.

According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis recalled Constantin-Mihail Grigorie from his diplomatic mission to Croatia and Cosmin-George Dinescu from his diplomatic mission to Lithuania and Latvia, Agerpres informs.

Grigorie will take over as director of the Croatia-based RACVIAC Centre for Security Co-operation, May 1, 2023 - May 1, 2026. The decision was adopted by consensus by the member states at the 49th meeting of RACVIAC's Multinational Advisory Group (MAG) held in Belgrade on April 24 by the Serbian Presidency of RACVIAC.

Dinescu was appointed head of the EUPM EU Partnership Mission in Moldova. On April 24, the European Council established EUPM Moldova as part of the EU common security and defence policy.

