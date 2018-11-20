President Iohannis rejects appointment of Adina Florea as head of DNA

President Klaus Iohannis rejected on Wednesday the proposal for the appointment of Adina Florea as the chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate.

In a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Presidential Administration specifies that in October Justice Minister Tudorel Toader sent to the president the following proposals appointing certain prosecutors in leadership positions:

* Adina Florea - Chief Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate

* Florena-Esther Sterschi - Chief Prosecutor of the Section for Human Resources and Documentaries with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice

* Elena Giorgiana Hosu - Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)

* Iuliana Nedelcu - Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the Judicial Section with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice

* Antonia-Eleonora Constantin - Chief Prosecutor of the Judicial Section with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice

"In accordance with the provisions of Art 54 in Law no. 303/2004 regarding the statute of justices and prosecutors, republished, with the subsequent amendments and completions, and given the reasons of the Constitutional Court Decision no. 358/2018, Romania's President rejects the proposals tabled by the Justice Minister due to the prosecutor's failure to comply with the legality conditions that need to be met so as to be appointed in a leadership position, namely the one provided for in Art 54 par (2), in relation to Art 48 Par (10) and (12) of Law no. 303/2004," the Presidential Administration specifies.