President Iohannis: Romania expresses full confidence history will honour contribution of HRH, Prince Philip

Romania stands with the British Royal Family and the British people in this time of sorrow as it learned of the death of Prince Philip, President Klaus Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Friday, expressing confidence that the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be honoured for his contributions, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I learned with great sadness about the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. RO stands with the Royal Family & the British people in this time of sorrow, expressing our condolences & full confidence that history will honour the contribution of H.R.H," reads the official tweet.

Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

Philip, duke of Edinburgh, in full Prince Philip, duke of Edinburgh, earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, also called Philip Mountbatten, original name Philip, prince of Greece and Denmark, was born on June 10, 1921 in Corfu, Greece.

