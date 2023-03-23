President Iohannis: Romania is a tireless supporter of the European destiny of the Republic of Moldova

Romania is a "tireless supporter" of the Republic of Moldova regarding the European future, President Klaus Iohannis said in his message to the participants at the Conference on "Culture and Academic Dialogue - Openings towards a Common European Future," held in Chisinau on Thursday.

According to the message presented by presidential advisor Sergiu Nistor, the conference shows the interest of the academic environment in increasing the role of education, culture and cultural heritage in the development of the European vocation of the Republic of Moldova, told Agerpres.

The head of state welcomed the initiative of the State University of Chisinau to organise the meeting in cooperation with the University of Bucharest.

"It is yet another proof of the fact that the Republic of Moldova represents a space for the cultivation of a rich diversity of cultural expressions, resources of sustainable development," Iohannis added.

Romania and the Republic of Moldova share a community of language, culture and history, as well as numerous valuable traditions that enrich the intangible heritage of humanity, the President als o pointed out.

He brought to mind that two of the universally established symbols of the common identity are the Romanian blouse and the Martisor.

"You, the participants in this conference, are contributing to the building of a modern, democratic society, in which humanist values, the fruit of education and culture, are fundamental! The academic dialogue between the two Alma Mater is a clear expression of our common commitment to the European destiny of the Republic of Moldova. In this process, Romania is a tireless supporter of the Republic of Moldova and will remain an unwavering support in managing the security and economic challenges. Through their direct involvement, Romanian authorities, institutions and specialists give an increasingly concrete dimension to our cooperation and solidarity, while the academic and cultural environment plays the role of a true and valuable sounding board," the head of state stressed.