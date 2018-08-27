President Iohannis: Romania's positions on peace process, Jerusalem status included, are unchanged

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday told Romanian diplomats that Romania's position on the peace process, the status of Jerusalem included, is unchanged.

"All the other major lines of action mentioned in the previous years remain in place, whether we speak for instance about the Western Balkans, the South Caucasus or Central Asia and the Middle East, and our positions as regards the peace process - the status of Jerusalem included - Asia, Latin America and Africa stay unchanged," Iohannis told the heads of missions and Consuls-general gathered at the Cotroceni Presidential Place on the occasion of the annual meeting of the Romanian diplomats.The President also urged the Romanian diplomats to keep on working towards the strengthening of partnerships and bilateral strategic relations with countries like Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Turkey and Japan."The Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova is further at the forefront of our action in pursuit of reform and rapprochement with the EU, even if this is no easy task," added the head of the state.