President Iohannis: Romania's accession to Schengen would send a strong message of solidarity and unity

Romania's accession to the Schengen Area "would send a strong message of solidarity and unity on the part of the Union and would substantially contribute to the strengthening of European security," president Klaus Iohannis told the ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited to Bucharest, with whom he had a meeting on Monday.

Klaus Iohannis emphasized the need to adopt a positive decision in this regard, as soon as possible, the Presidential Administration shows in a press release.

The president of Romania thanked the Spanish presidency of the EU Council for the efforts made in advancing the European agenda during the second semester of 2023, "in an extremely complex context, marked by numerous challenges and crises with significant consequences at the European and global level."

He emphasized, during the meeting, the importance of maintaining the unity of the European Union in all its actions and protecting European values and principles, all the more important in a context marked by the continuation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, but also by the crisis in the Middle East and other challenges, such as economic, climate or migration-related ones.

In the perspective of the discussions at the European Council, President Klaus Iohannis pleaded for the continuation of the substantial support the Union grants to Ukraine, which must remain a priority in EU actions. In this regard, he spoke for the need to adopt a comprehensive package of measures and decisions for Ukraine at the European Council.

The president supported the need to continue European, NATO, and bilateral support for the Republic of Moldova, in order to strengthen the resilience of this state, strongly affected by the effects of the war in Ukraine and the destabilizing actions of Russia.

While referring to the importance of continuing the European Union enlargement process, Klaus Iohannis spoke for the adoption of historic decisions at the upcoming European Council regarding the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

With regard to the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027, a process currently underway, the president of Romania pleaded for an approach that promotes the funding balance between the commitments already assumed and the new priorities on the European agenda, and does not imply reductions of funds for Cohesion Policy and Common Agricultural Policy.