President Iohannis says he will take care that it doesn't come to budget flip-flopping in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that he will take care that it doesn't come to "a budget flip-flopping" in Romania, adding that he promulgated the draft law that provides for salary increases for mayors.

Klaus Iohannis was asked if it is possible to talk about "a fiscal flip-flopping" given that, lately, several benefits have been voted in Parliament for some state employees, such as the draft law on higher salaries for mayors, while at the same time the Government is talking about cutting spending, told Agerpres.

"If the talks continue with salary cuts and other things, we can also talk about flip-flopping, but I will be careful not to end up in a budget flip-flopping. It's one thing what has been voted in Parliament and, by the way, I have promulgated that law and it's another thing what needs to be done to adjust budget spending. One is one thing, another is another, one is a correction that was made in Parliament, another is a correction that must be made from where a mistake was made in the first place, from Finance. If they overestimated the budget, now they only have to find smart methods to bring the budget back within feasible limits," said the president in Constanta.

He was also asked why the travel expenses of the Presidential Administration are not public.

"Because that is the law", the head of state replied.