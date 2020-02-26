 
     
President Iohannis says no confirmed case of coronavirus infection in Romania so far

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that there has been no confirmed novel coronavirus case in Romania so far, indicating that it has been decided to supplement the control measures in addition to the measures already taken.

"As I speak, there is no confirmed case of infection with the virus in Romania. Right now we have received the results from Gorj, but the mobilisation level must remain high. (...) The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) analysis has found that the relevant organisations have taken timely measures to prevent contamination," Iohannis said after a CSAT meeting.

He mentioned some decisions made by the CSAT meeting, including additional control measures. AGERPRES

