President Iohannis sends Parliament info on his actions during state of emergency

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he had sent to Parliament information on the actions and initiatives during the state of emergency declared throughout the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic under two decrees signed on March 16 and April 14, respectively.

"I have sent Parliament, according to the law, the information regarding the state of emergency established throughout Romania under the two decrees signed on March 16 and April 14, respectively. The document presents in a synthetic and transparent way the actions and initiatives during the state of emergency in order to achieve the priority objectives pursued, namely protecting citizens' health, containing the effects of the pandemic, protecting and recovering the economy," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.