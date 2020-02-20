 
     
President Iohannis signs appointment-decrees of Scutea as PG,Bologa as DNA chief prosecutor, Hosu as DIICOT chief prosecutor

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decrees appointing Gabriela Scutea as Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, for a period of three years, the Presidential Administration announced.

Moreover, the head of state also has signed the decrees appointing Crin-Nicu Bologa as prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), for a period of three years, and Elena-Giorgiana Hosu as chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), also for a period of three years.

