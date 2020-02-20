President Iohannis signs appointment-decrees of Scutea as PG,Bologa as DNA chief prosecutor, Hosu as DIICOT chief prosecutor

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decrees appointing Gabriela Scutea as Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, for a period of three years, the Presidential Administration announced.Moreover, the head of state also has signed the decrees appointing Crin-Nicu Bologa as prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), for a period of three years, and Elena-Giorgiana Hosu as chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), also for a period of three years.
President Iohannis:I strongly condemn violent attacks against innocent people that took place in Hanau
Scandal-monstru în Poliție! Pe cine ar proteja Marcel Vela – Reacție dură, după articolul Bugetul.ro
AMENZI RECORD pentru PRO TV și Pro Cinema! Antena 1 a fost sancționată pentru Acces Direct cu Vulpița și soțul ei: Au fost numite ‘un spectacol al degradării umane’
Cursuri suspendate, din cauza gripei, la clase din două şcoli generale şi de la două licee din Buzău
Refluxul gastroesofagian poate avea efecte grave pe termen lung - Care sunt simptomele și cum se tratează
Comisarul european pentru economie pune sub semnul întrebării redresare a economiilor din Italia, Franţa şi Germania
Fostul ministru Ilan Laufer, la Fox News: UE se pregăteşte de război digital cu SUA şi China (VIDEO)