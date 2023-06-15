President Iohannis signs decree for appointment of Ciolacu Government.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree for the appointment of the Government led by Marcel Ciolacu, the Presidential Administration announced, told Agerpres.

The swearing-in ceremony of the members of the Cabinet will take place at 17:00 at the Cotroceni Palace.

The head of state signed the decree for the appointment of the Government of Romania in the following composition:

* Marcel Ciolacu - Prime Minister;

* Deputy Prime Minister - Marian Neacsu;

* Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs - Catalin Predoiu;

* Minister of Finance - Marcel Bolos;

* Minister of Transport and Infrastructure - Sorin Grindeanu;

* Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities - Gabriela Firea;

* Minister of Justice - Alina Gorghiu;

* Minister of National Defense - Angel Tilvar;

* Minister of Education - Ligia Deca;

* Minister of Culture - Raluca Turcan.

* Minister of Foreign Affairs - Luminita Odobescu;

* Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism - Radu Oprea;

* Minister of Investments and European Projects - Adrian Caciu;

* Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration - Adrian Vestea;

* Minister of Health - Alexandru Rafila;

* Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development - Florin Barbu;

* Minister of Energy - Sebastian Burduja;

* Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity - Marius Budai;

* Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization - Ivan Bogdan-Gruia;

* Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry - Mircea Fechet.

On Thursday, the Parliament's plenary session granted the vote of confidence to the Government led by Marcel Ciolacu.