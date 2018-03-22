President Iohannis: Stage of Brexit negotiations looks good for Romania

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that the stage of negotiations regarding Brexit "looks really good" for Romania.

"I will probably tell you more about Brexit tomorrow, after we finish the talk, but as a sneak peek, I can tell you that as we stand right now things are looking good for us," the head of state specified before the European Council meeting.He mentioned that several "complicated" topics will be discussed, among which the United Kingdom's request to have a common position with respect to Russia."This is one of the topics we will be discussing today and together with the other leaders we will certainly find a common standpoint that will then be communicated. It is not the only complicated topic today, you know all too well we have the tariffs policy in steel and aluminum, which still are under discussion, it seems that we really have some negotiation chances and this way, the talk will take place rather late, maybe something gets moving. We also have discussions on the relation of the Union with Turkey, in preparation of a summit due next month, tomorrow we will talk about Brexit. Here we have a very abundant and rather complicated agenda for today and tomorrow," the head of state mentioned.The President refused to answer to the press's questions in relation to domestic politics. "Let us talk today about European politics and maybe next week about domestic politics," Iohannis said.