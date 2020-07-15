President Iohannis: State of alert to be extended by 30 days

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the state of alert will be extended by 30 days.

"Under these circumstances, in which not only does the number of patients not decrease, but it increases, it is obvious that the state of alert will be extended for 30 days. (...) The restrictions that are now in force will be maintained," the head of state announces in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.President Iohannis had a meeting on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, and the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat.