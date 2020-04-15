President Iohannis: Stay home. Otherwise, after the holidays, we'll have funerals Bucharest

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday made a call on Romanians to stay home, otherwise "after the holidays, we'll have funerals."

Romania's President is having on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Palace a meeting on the measures required in the context of the extension of the state of emergency with PM Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Finance Minister Florin-Vasile Citu, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister Virgil Popescu, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Labour and Social Protection Minister Violeta Alexandru, head of Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat.