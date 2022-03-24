 
     
President Iohannis talks with Bulgaria's PM security situation, economic cooperation and speeding up interconnectivity

Administrația Prezidențială
Klaus Iohannis la o videoconferință cu Președintele Consiliului European, Charles Michel, și un grup de lideri europeni

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Thursday with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting, Agerpres reports.

"Good exchange of views with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on coordination of Romania and Bulgaria on the security situation in our region, helping Ukrainian refugees, deepening economic and energy cooperation and speeding up the interconnectivity between our countries," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

President Iohannis is participating Thursday and Friday in the European Council meeting in Brussels.

The head of state on Thursday also participated in the extraordinary summit of NATO. In the debut of the North Atlantic Alliance meeting, President Klaus Iohannis had a brief conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, who is also participating in the meetings in Belgium's Capital.

