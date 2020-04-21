 
     
President Iohannis thanks Romanians who respected measures, churches for not exposing the faitfhul

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday thanked Romanians for observing the measures imposed by the authorities and also the churches, authorities and medical staff for how they managed the situation during the Easter celebrations.

"Dear Romanians, first of all, I want to thank you for observing the measures imposed by the authorities during these days of celebration. I am very happy to see that we all managed, together, to do what we intended to do, namely to stay home and celebrate God's Resurrection as best as possible during this time when we are fighting the pandemic. I want to thank you and the churches, the priests who had a significant contribution in organising the religious ceremonies of such a manner to avoid exposing the Romanians to contamination," said Iohannis in a statement held at the Cotroceni Palace, after the meeting where he assessed the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic with members of the Government.

He also thanked the authorities who "were present and knew how to intervene when needed to help the people."

"Special thanks to the medical staff because, while most of us were at home celebrating the Easter peacefully, they were at work taking care of the ill and they were very, very dedicated," said Iohannis.

The head of the state also showed in this context that "there also happened some bad things" and condemned the violent manifestations.

