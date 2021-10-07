President Iohannis: The precarious state of our hospital assets is known to us; solutions under PNRR

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the precarious state of the assets of most hospitals in Romania is known, and the solutions can be found under the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and European funds.

At a news conference at Cernavoda, Constanta County, he was asked if he could guarantee patient safety in hospitals.

"The precarious state of the assets of most of our hospitals is known to us and we have drawn attention many times to such issues. But now, with the Liberal government and especially with the Citu government, we have also found solutions. The solutions can be found under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and European funds, which will continue to be used in the next seven-year budget by Romania as well. There is a lot, a lot of money. In short, there is almost 80 billion euros at Romania's disposal, and 30 billion euros worth of the first projects are those under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, where very large sums have been budgeted for the public health system and assets, for improvement, and for expansion. We are not only telling about and mourning these things, we have done something very concrete to prepare for a significant improvement in the entire health system in Romania," Iohannis said.He added that health facilities are operating with medical staff devoted to protecting and healing patients, and had certain measures been followed in hospitals, there would have been no accidents.