President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "produced" over the pas years the most damaging and disastrous governance since 1989.

"The PNL [the National Liberal Party] is now, through the Romanians' vote on 26 May, the most important party in Romania, you have to be prepared to live up to the Romanians' expectations. I am here because the PNL understands this path and the need of a new beginning for Romania. (...) You have efficient mayors in many localities, you have a team of competent people, ready to assume the governance, you will be the main party of a democratic coalition which will govern Romania much better for the citizens, much longer. It is extremely important not to lose what you have gained in the elections to the European Parliament and the referendum, this thing is called confidence, you have won the Romanians' confidence. Cultivate it! Over the past two and a half years, Romania has been led by a governance which compromised its future, which blocked its development, which dug deep into the foundation of democracy and the rule of law. The PSD produced the most damaging, the most disastrous governance since the Revolution," Iohannis stated at the meeting of the PNL Branches of the South-East Region.