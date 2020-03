President Iohannis: The risk of a pandemic is still high

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that the risk of a coronavirus pandemic remains high and he underscored that the states need to coordinate their measures.

"The risk of a pandemic remains high and combating the coronavirus takes a national, international and global efort," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Palace, after the videoconference he had with the heads of states and government from the European Union member states focusing the COVID-19 situation and the necessary measures for its best management.