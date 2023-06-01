President Iohannis: There is no risk of losing the money under Recovery Plan; it would be a shame.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday told a press conference held in the Republic of Moldova that Romania does not risk losing the money from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, although certain reforms undertaken under this programme have been delayed, told Agerpres.

"In my opinion, there is no such risk [of losing the money under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan - editor's note]. It is true, through, that some reforms are more difficult to negotiate in a three-party coalition, and I think this is quite easy to understand, but, on the other hand, the politicians, and this is my own impression, they understood that without these reforms it is not possible to continue, and I am full of hope that all the so-called milestones will be met and we will receive the money from the PNRR. We are speaking of a huge amount Romania and the Romanians should benefit from," said Klaus Iohannis.

The President of Romania participated on Thursday, together with European leaders from 47 countries, in the Summit of the European Political Community, an event organized at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca village, Anenii Noi district, located approximately 35 kilometers from the capital of Moldova, Chisinau.