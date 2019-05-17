President Iohannis: Those who rule should understand situation in education is disastrous

Those who rule in Romania must understand that the current situation in education, which is disastrous, can no longer continue, said President Klaus Iohannis on Friday, while participating in the debate "Become your best - through a high quality education", organized at the West University of Timisoara.

"There are generations here that deserve all the chances the EU has to offer. It is unacceptable for our country to lag so far behind, given that we live in one of the best historical periods of the continent, with extraordinary opportunities, which prepare a true revolution of education, we are talking about new mobility programs, volunteering, cooperation projects between institutions in different Member States. It is also necessary for those who rule in Romania to understand that the current situation in education, which is disastrous, can no longer continue. If they do not know or do not want to do things better then they should leave and make way for others who are good at it, because it is not them but the Romanians who will pay for these failures," the president said.He affirmed that in the working groups of the '' Educated Romania'' project pupils and students were among the most active participants."They have shown that they can organize themselves and come up with more reasoned positions than many people who theoretically should have had experience in discussing and drafting public policies," Iohannis said